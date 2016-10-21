© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Clinton and Trump Stump in Cleveland Today and Tomorrow

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 21, 2016 at 12:08 PM EDT
Hillary Clinton at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Hillary Clinton will be speaking at Cuyahoga Community College this afternoon, following a meeting with two activists with the Movement for Black Lives, Brittany Packnett and DeRay Mckesson.

They’re talking about equity in the African-American community.

This is their second meeting. A year ago, Clinton met with them and others to talk about criminal justice and race, including the school-to-prison pipeline, voting rights and economic development in urban core communities.

photo of Donald Trump
Credit RACHEL NIEMI / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Donald Trump has been in Delaware this week and returns to Ohio for a rally Tuesday night.

The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, and his running mate Mike Pence will be in Cleveland tomorrow at the IX Center, where he held a massive rally days before the March primary. That was the same day Clinton appeared at a town hall at a predominantly African-American church on Cleveland’s east side.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Hillary ClintonDonald TrumpMovement for Black Lives
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
