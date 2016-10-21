Clinton and Trump Stump in Cleveland Today and Tomorrow
Hillary Clinton will be speaking at Cuyahoga Community College this afternoon, following a meeting with two activists with the Movement for Black Lives, Brittany Packnett and DeRay Mckesson.
They’re talking about equity in the African-American community.
This is their second meeting. A year ago, Clinton met with them and others to talk about criminal justice and race, including the school-to-prison pipeline, voting rights and economic development in urban core communities.
The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, and his running mate Mike Pence will be in Cleveland tomorrow at the IX Center, where he held a massive rally days before the March primary. That was the same day Clinton appeared at a town hall at a predominantly African-American church on Cleveland’s east side.