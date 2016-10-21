Clinton and Trump Stump in Cleveland Today and Tomorrow

Hillary Clinton will be speaking at Cuyahoga Community College this afternoon, following a meeting with two activists with the Movement for Black Lives, Brittany Packnett and DeRay Mckesson.

They’re talking about equity in the African-American community.

This is their second meeting. A year ago, Clinton met with them and others to talk about criminal justice and race, including the school-to-prison pipeline, voting rights and economic development in urban core communities.

Credit RACHEL NIEMI / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Donald Trump has been in Delaware this week and returns to Ohio for a rally Tuesday night.

The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, and his running mate Mike Pence will be in Cleveland tomorrow at the IX Center, where he held a massive rally days before the March primary. That was the same day Clinton appeared at a town hall at a predominantly African-American church on Cleveland’s east side.