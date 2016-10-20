© 2020 WKSU
Trump Will Accept the Result of the Election...If He Wins

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 20, 2016 at 10:08 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump
RACHEL NIEMI
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump visited one of Ohio’s most Republican counties to motivate his staunch supporters to go out and vote. Trump doubled down on what he said in last night's final presidential debate: that he wouldn't pledge to accept the results of the election outright.

Trump has been playing this issue up more than any other in the past week, claiming the elections could be rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor. In front of a big crowd in Delaware County, Trump added fuel to that fire.

“I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election -- if I win!”

Trump continued to build doubt by linking Clinton to other claims of corruption, such as rigging a town hall during the primaries.

Jon Husted, Ohio’s top elections official -- who has said he will vote for Trump -- has rejected the idea of election rigging.

Government & PoliticsDonald Trumpelection 2016election riggingvoter fraud
