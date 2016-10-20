© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Illegally Purged Ohio Voters Can Cast Provisional Ballots

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 20, 2016 at 4:54 PM EDT
A federal court has ruled thousands of Ohioans who had been removed from the voter rolls must be allowed to vote in this election.

The court told Secretary of State Jon Husted to allow voters who have been removed from the voter rolls since 2011 to vote in this election. Mike Brickner is with the Ohio ACLU.

“The vast majority of people who were illegally purged will be able to show up either early, in person to vote or will be able to show up on Election Day, cast a provisional ballot and have that provisional ballot counted.”

Husted said he had removed voters who had died, had incorrect addresses or were deemed as inactive voters because they hadn't voted in multiple elections He says he will comply with the court's order to count votes of people who remain eligible and still live in their original county. The court will revisit the issue after the election to determine a permanent ruling.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
