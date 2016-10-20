Illegally Purged Ohio Voters Can Cast Provisional Ballots

A federal court has ruled thousands of Ohioans who had been removed from the voter rolls must be allowed to vote in this election.

The court told Secretary of State Jon Husted to allow voters who have been removed from the voter rolls since 2011 to vote in this election. Mike Brickner is with the Ohio ACLU.

“The vast majority of people who were illegally purged will be able to show up either early, in person to vote or will be able to show up on Election Day, cast a provisional ballot and have that provisional ballot counted.”

Husted said he had removed voters who had died, had incorrect addresses or were deemed as inactive voters because they hadn't voted in multiple elections He says he will comply with the court's order to count votes of people who remain eligible and still live in their original county. The court will revisit the issue after the election to determine a permanent ruling.