2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Tim Kaine Rallies Clinton Volunteers in Central Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 19, 2016 at 9:19 PM EDT
photo of Tim Kaine at rally
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Two days after the Trump campaign sent its vice presidential candidate to Columbus, the Clinton team sent its counterpart to central Ohio to rally volunteers to go out and knock on doors for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Tim Kaine leaned on the importance of winning the Buckeye state.

Tim Kaine focused on the differing tones of the campaigns, saying Hillary Clinton builds a community of respect and Donald Trump runs a campaign of insults. And he also noted Trump’s admission that he hasn’t paid taxes in more than a decade.

“Don’t tell me you’re going to be great for the military if you’ve been stiffing them for years. Don’t tell me you’re going to be great for the vets if you’ve been stiffing them for years. You’ll be great for teachers if you’ve been stiffing them for years,” he said.

Trump’s Ohio spokesperson responded with a statement targeting the Clinton email leaks, saying it shows Clinton wants to open trade, which will send jobs out of Ohio.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
