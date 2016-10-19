Tim Kaine Rallies Clinton Volunteers in Central Ohio

Two days after the Trump campaign sent its vice presidential candidate to Columbus, the Clinton team sent its counterpart to central Ohio to rally volunteers to go out and knock on doors for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Tim Kaine leaned on the importance of winning the Buckeye state.

Tim Kaine focused on the differing tones of the campaigns, saying Hillary Clinton builds a community of respect and Donald Trump runs a campaign of insults. And he also noted Trump’s admission that he hasn’t paid taxes in more than a decade.

“Don’t tell me you’re going to be great for the military if you’ve been stiffing them for years. Don’t tell me you’re going to be great for the vets if you’ve been stiffing them for years. You’ll be great for teachers if you’ve been stiffing them for years,” he said.

Trump’s Ohio spokesperson responded with a statement targeting the Clinton email leaks, saying it shows Clinton wants to open trade, which will send jobs out of Ohio.