Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
NPR Fact-Checks the Final Presidential Debate

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published October 19, 2016 at 7:00 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It's the final debate between the two major-party presidential candidates.  Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump face off at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Wednesday, October 19th,  beginning at 9pm.   The debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace from Fox News Channel.

How can  you be certain that the responses from Clinton and Trump are truthful?   NPR will have a team of journalists fact-checking the debate in real time.

A transcript of the debate is below, including analysis which is highlighted, followed by context and fact-checking from NPR reporters and editors.

Live Updates begin at 9pm.  You can listen along at 89.7 WKSU, at www.wksu.org or on our mobile app.

Note:  This page will update automatically as the debate proceeds.

