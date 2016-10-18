Rift Between Ohio GOP and Trump Splits Republican Voters

Donald Trump’s supporters in Ohio are being forced to take sides after the presidential nominee cut ties with the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. This fracture could have lasting impact after the votes are counted.

The first major Trump campaign event in Ohio following the split with the Ohio GOP came with a sense of awkwardness. As supporters filed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center to see Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence, they admitted that they’re disappointed with state party leaders.

That includes Cindy Novak of Thornville.

“I have to admire the Democrats. They get behind whoever it is, they don’t split. But Republicans go in a circular firing squad and shoot each other. We need to stop it, we just need to stop it.”

Trump supporters added that they’re less likely to vote for more traditional Republican candidates like Gov. John Kasich in the future because of this fracture.