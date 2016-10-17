Trump's Running Mate Pledges to Rebuild American Might Abroad

The Republican vice presidential candidate campaigned in southern and central Ohio today (Monday). Outside Cincinnati, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence said he and Donald Trump will create jobs and restore America's dominance abroad.

“When Donald Trump is president of the United States of America, we will lead once again on the world stage with American strength. We will rebuild our military, we will restore the arsenal of democracy, we will renew our allies, and we will hunt down and destroy ISIS at its source and any terrorist organization that threatens our people or inspires violence at home.

From Mason, Pence went on to an afternoon rally in Columbus. Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine is scheduled to be in Springfield and Columbus Wednesday.