Government & Politics

Trump Campaign Severs Ties with Ohio's Republican Party Chairman

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published October 17, 2016 at 9:58 AM EDT
Photo of Matt Borges
GOP.com

The rift between the Trump campaign on the chair of the Ohio Republican Party blew up into what appears to be a full-blown war this weekend. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

It’s no secret Matt Borges has had concerns about Donald Trump as the party’s nominee. But Trump’s Ohio campaign chair Bob Paduchik suggested this was personal in his letter to the Ohio Republican Party’s state central committee. The letter blasted the chairman for promoting himself as a possible future head of the Republican National Committee with what Paduchik called “an apparently insatiable need for publicity”.

Borges responded to Paduchik’s letter with a 10-point list of ways the state party is supporting Trump, and closed by saying he would never allow what he called “the bruised ego of a staffer” get in the way of his job as state party chair. This comes as Trump’s running mate Mike Pence visits the Cincinnati area and Columbus today.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMatt BorgesOhio Republican PartyDonald Trump
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz
