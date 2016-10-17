Ohio Voters Shift Toward Clinton; Divide Along Gender and Ethnic Lines

The presidential race in Ohio is a dead heat, according to the latest Quinnipiac swing-state poll. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the latest gauge, which shows very few Ohioans say they still haven’t made up their minds – and a lot of them say they’re more motivated to vote than ever.

The poll shows Donald Trump’s 5-point lead in the Buckeye State two weeks ago has faded, and voters are now evenly split: 45 percent for Trump; 45 percent for Hillary Clinton. Most of the rest say they’d go Libertarian, but 2 percent say they still aren’t sure how they’ll vote on Nov. 8.

The poll shows (click here for the breakdown) Clinton with a staggering lead among Ohio’s non-white voters; Trump with a lesser one among whites. Women go for Clinton, men for Trump. And Trump lost the significant edge he had with independent voters following his performance in the second debate and controversies in the last two weeks over his alleged sexual abuse of women.

The poll also asked voters whether they’re more or less motivated to vote than in past presidential elections: 51 percent said more, and only 14 percent said less. The rest say about the same.

Quinnipiac showed Clinton ahead in three other swing states: Colorado, Pennsylvania and Florida.