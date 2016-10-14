Trump Brings Campaign Back to Columbus

Donald Trump squeezed in a visit to Columbus in between rallies in Florida and Cincinnati. He spoke to an audience of mostly students – a group that typically doesn’t turn out to vote, and when its members do, they often vote Democrat. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to some of them about what drew them to Donald Trump.

The crowd of a few hundred, mostly young adult college students, erupted in applause several times, including when the candidate approvingly singled out a man wearing a “Hillary for Prison” t-shirt. Trump talked about jobs, student debt, college costs and taxes and blasted Hillary Clinton. 23-year-old Christian Franceschi is a student at Ohio State and said he likes that Trump is “real”.

“I know a lot of the people who want to support Trump and are probably going to vote for him – they just don’t publicly show it because it’s not a popular idea.”

20-year-old Sarah Dougherty from Cleveland is a student at Ohio University, and said she’s aware of the controversy involving his graphic description of possibly illegal conduct with women.

“Sometimes his words are vulgar, but I know he has a good intent for helping our country out, and I know that he’s honest.”

Anna Gillette is an 18-year-old student from Wright State in Dayton, and was in the front row to see Trump. She said she’s not too concerned about her candidate’s comments.

“I’m sure a lot of guys say stuff like that, and it was 10 years ago. And he obviously didn’t know he was going to be president 10 years ago, so I don’t know. He apologized for it, and he regrets saying it.”

Some students said they plan to vote Republican because they’re fiscally conservative but socially liberal. But not all of them. 18-year-old Joe Bralley of Newark is a high school student. He said he would prefer if Trump were more conservative, but that he likes that he’s blunt.

“I feel like a lot of it is a bit unjust and twisting of his words, but other parts of it – He’s a smart man. He’s hardly put as many ads out as Hillary has, but Trump is a household name now.”

While many at the event were decked out with Trump paraphernalia and appeared to be in enthusiastic support, others said they weren’t happy with either major party choice, but that for them Trump is the best choice.