President Obama Reaches Out to Young Voters in Cleveland During Clinton Campaign Stop

President Barack Obama came to Cleveland today to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The president laid out the arguments for Clinton during a rally at Burke Lakefront Airport. He focused on her experience and knowledge compared to what he described as Republican nominee Donald Trump’s cynical attacks on democracy during this campaign.

Obama then deployed a bit of flattery on his youthful audience.

“And I see the same values in you that have always driven this country forward – decency and honesty and hardwork and civility. They are not old-fashioned values, they are timeless values. They are what bind this country together.”

Clinton struggled with young voters in her primary against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. A September poll by Quinnipiac University found that among voters ages 18 to 34, 44 percent support third party candidates.

A new poll from WSJ/NBC News/Marist College of likely voters in Ohio released Thursday has Clinton trailing her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, by 1 point.