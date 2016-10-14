00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000
How Shifts in Trump v. Clinton Could Impact Portman v. Strickland and Kasich v. The Tea Party
Ohio voters began early voting this week, just as a sex scandal was unfolding in the presidential race. Political reporters M.L. Schultze of WKSU and Nick Castele of WCPN talk about the impact on other Ohio races and on the hopes of some GOP officeholders for higher office.
That’s Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze. Their weekly political roundup is part of WKSU and ideastream’s election collaborative.