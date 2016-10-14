© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Bill Clinton Campaigns for Hillary in Delaware

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 14, 2016 at 6:56 PM EDT
photo of Bill Clinton
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Former President Bill Clinton visited one of the most reliably red counties in Ohio this morning. 

Bill Clinton says his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, would bring people together to deal with problems like terrorism.

“You cannot do it without the support and active cooperation of American Muslims who work hard, hate terror and love freedom. You cannot do it. We cannot afford to have this country divided.”

The former president made his speech to a few hundred people at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Delaware is the fastest growing county in Ohio and it's the state's most reliably Republican county.

It is also the county Gov. John Kasich calls home.

Tags

Government & PoliticsBill ClintonHillary ClintonDelaware County Fairgroundselection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content