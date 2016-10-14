Bill Clinton Campaigns for Hillary in Delaware

Former President Bill Clinton visited one of the most reliably red counties in Ohio this morning.

Bill Clinton says his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, would bring people together to deal with problems like terrorism.

“You cannot do it without the support and active cooperation of American Muslims who work hard, hate terror and love freedom. You cannot do it. We cannot afford to have this country divided.”

The former president made his speech to a few hundred people at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Delaware is the fastest growing county in Ohio and it's the state's most reliably Republican county.

It is also the county Gov. John Kasich calls home.