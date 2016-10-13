Trump Promises Ohio Economic Boost During Cincinnati Stop

Donald Trump, campaigned in Cincinnati Thursday. He promised to jump start the Ohio economy if elected.

“No state has been hurt worse by our trade deals than the state of Ohio. I’m going to bring back your jobs. You’re going to have a big expansion of your existing companies, and no more companies are going to leave the state of Ohio without their being serious economic consequence for that company.”

The crowd, estimated at 21 thousand people, was also energized when the Republican Presidential candidate called Democrat Hillary Clinton "crooked."

He repeated a promise to have her investigated if he becomes president.

Bill Clinton will campaign for his wife Friday in Cincinnati.