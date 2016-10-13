© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Regardless of the Nov. 8 Results, Trump Voters Are Here to Stay

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 13, 2016 at 6:03 PM EDT
Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallys
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The presidential race has shifted a big share of Ohio voters from their traditional political party alignments. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze talked with a long-time political consultant about the shifts he expects will continue after Nov. 8.

Gerald Austin consulted primarily with Democratic campaigns, and now works with students from Brazil, India and Liberia who want a close look at national politics through Ohio’s eyes.

He says what they’re seeing now is an energized group of Trump supporters.

“Even if Trump loses, he’s got a following. Those people aren’t going away. Either these folks wind up taking over the party and they become the power, or the people who are supposedly at the head of the party have a way to have a big tent. I don’t know (which) because these people are mad. They’re not just mad about Democrats. They’re mad at their own party. "

Austin says the Trump candidacy is shifting the political map within Ohio, turning blue-collar Democratic areas red and opening up Republican suburbs to Democrats.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Gerald AustinDonald TrumpHillary Clinton
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content