Regardless of the Nov. 8 Results, Trump Voters Are Here to Stay

The presidential race has shifted a big share of Ohio voters from their traditional political party alignments. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze talked with a long-time political consultant about the shifts he expects will continue after Nov. 8.

Gerald Austin consulted primarily with Democratic campaigns, and now works with students from Brazil, India and Liberia who want a close look at national politics through Ohio’s eyes.

He says what they’re seeing now is an energized group of Trump supporters.

“Even if Trump loses, he’s got a following. Those people aren’t going away. Either these folks wind up taking over the party and they become the power, or the people who are supposedly at the head of the party have a way to have a big tent. I don’t know (which) because these people are mad. They’re not just mad about Democrats. They’re mad at their own party. "

Austin says the Trump candidacy is shifting the political map within Ohio, turning blue-collar Democratic areas red and opening up Republican suburbs to Democrats.