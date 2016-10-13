© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Northeast Ohio Tea Party Leader Stands By Trump After Video Tape Leak

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 13, 2016 at 7:02 AM EDT
photo of Tom Zawistowski
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Republican Party leaders have been denouncing presidential candidate Donald Trump since a tape revealing his boasts about sexual assault came out this weekend. But, some of Trump’s supporters are firing back.

Northeast Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski has backed Trump in this presidential race since this summer  and says for him and for many other Tea Partiers, that hasn’t changed.

“We never supported Donald Trump because we shared his values. We support Donald Trump because we share our issues.”

Though Zawistowski said earlier this year he opposes the re-election of Sen. Rob Portman, he says his group was ready to support Portman until he pulled his support from Trump on Saturday. Now, Zawistowski says his members plan to vote against Portman.

“If he won’t support Donald Trump now, how will he support the changes demanded by us, the voters, through our support of Trump when he’s back in Washington?”

A Quinnipiac Poll released last week shows Portman is 17 points ahead of his Democratic challenger, former Governor Ted Strickland.

