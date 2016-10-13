African-American Officers Call for Cleveland's Police Union to Withdraw Its Trump Endorsement

African-American officers in Cleveland are calling on union leaders to withdraw their endorsement of Republican Donald Trump. The officers say the union’s support for Trump is divisive and doesn’t represent its members.

Black Shield President Lynn Hampton says the union’s support for Trump, who has described inner cities as more dangerous than war zones, harms relations with African American neighborhoods.

“And we want to stand by the community, and we want to do our part in helping reform. This is critical times and we must take that into consideration before we start making rash decisions in this election.”

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association endorsed Trump on Sept. 30, after a vote found 71 percent of officers voting support for him over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Hampton says that vote did not include enough members to represent the department.

Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis has cited Trump’s pledge to provide funding and equipment to police departments nationwide to explain his support.