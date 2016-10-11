New Report Shows Negative Effect of Trump Campaign on Children

A recent report from the non-partisan Southern Poverty Law Center shows Donald Trump’s campaign is having a negative effect on classrooms around the country. The report, titled "The Trump Effect," says teachers are noticing an increase in bullying and racial tension in the classroom.

Ohio Education Association President Becky Higgins says the Trump campaign does not model appropriate behavior for the next generation of voters.

“The first day of school we make the class rules: Be kind to each other, treat others like you would have others treat you. That’s the kind of world that educators want to create for their fellow students, not what Donald Trump is displaying.”

October is Bullying Prevention Month. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat and supporter of Hillary Clinton, and a number of Ohio educators will be speaking out against what they see as divisive and hateful speech from the Trump campaign.