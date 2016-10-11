Cleveland Street Performers Could Lose Their Most Lucrative Hours

Cleveland City Council is considering legislation to reduce the hours when street performers can sing and play. Some downtown residents pushed for the limits because they say the music keeps them up at night.

Currently, street performers can work from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, and 9 to 11 Saturday and Sunday. The legislation would change the hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. During special events like parades and festivals, the hours would be extended to 11 p.m.

City Councilman Zack Reed is concerned that special events would not include sporting events, which can end late at night. And, he questions the range of the ordinance.

“This is a law this is not only for downtown. We’re changing an ordinance that deals with street performers for the entire city based on complaints from one area of the city of Cleveland. That’s not the way we should be doing business.”

Reed says a compromise needs to be worked out. The ordinance is scheduled to go before the full council next Monday for passage.