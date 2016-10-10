Ohio Republicans React to Trump's Lewd Comments

This was a devastating weekend for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Ohio – he lost the support of three GOP officeholders over lewd comments made about women in a 2005 tape that was brought to light on Friday.

Gov. John Kasich and Auditor Dave Yost say they won’t vote for Trump, and a day after saying that Trump was right to apologize for his offensive comments, Sen. Rob Portman now says he’ll write in Trump’s running mate Mike Pence. Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges wasn't ready to pull his support, but “I’ve been very public about saying that there will be no repercussions for anyone who feels like they need to withdraw their support or endorsement of Mr. Trump.”

Borges had no comment after the debate. Attorney General Mike DeWine has called Trump’s comments repulsive, but hasn’t said he won’t vote for him. There’s been no comment on the Trump comments from Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor or Secretary of State Jon Husted.