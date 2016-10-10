© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
Gabby Giffords, Ted Strickland Visit Lakewood For "Vocal Majority Tour"

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 10, 2016 at 5:10 PM EDT
photo of Gabby Giffords, Sherrod Brown, Ted Strickland
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords brought her nationwide campaign on gun violence prevention to Ohio this past weekend.

Giffords was here to kick-off the Ohio leg of the Vocal Majority Tour, which is urging voters to support candidates who want to reduce gun violence. Giffords -- who survived a shooting in 2011, but remains partially paralyzed – was a gun owner and moderate Democrat while in the House.

“Now is the time to come together and be responsible: Democrats, Republicans [and] everyone.”

Giffords was joined by Ohio Democratic candidate Ted Strickland, who applauded her for launching the Vocal Majority Tour, which takes its name from the fact that organizers say most people support some form of gun control.

“We can do better by beginning to require comprehensive background checks. Even most NRA members support that.”

Strickland’s opponent – Republican Sen. Rob Portman – has an A rating from the NRA. Strickland is currently trailing Portman in the senate race according to recent polls by double-digits.

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownGov. Ted Stricklandelection 2016
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
