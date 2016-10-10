Gabby Giffords, Ted Strickland Visit Lakewood For "Vocal Majority Tour"

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords brought her nationwide campaign on gun violence prevention to Ohio this past weekend.

Giffords was here to kick-off the Ohio leg of the Vocal Majority Tour, which is urging voters to support candidates who want to reduce gun violence. Giffords -- who survived a shooting in 2011, but remains partially paralyzed – was a gun owner and moderate Democrat while in the House.

“Now is the time to come together and be responsible: Democrats, Republicans [and] everyone.”

Giffords was joined by Ohio Democratic candidate Ted Strickland, who applauded her for launching the Vocal Majority Tour, which takes its name from the fact that organizers say most people support some form of gun control.

“We can do better by beginning to require comprehensive background checks. Even most NRA members support that.”

Strickland’s opponent – Republican Sen. Rob Portman – has an A rating from the NRA. Strickland is currently trailing Portman in the senate race according to recent polls by double-digits.