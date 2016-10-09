© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
HUD Secretary Castro, Rita Moreno Stump for Clinton in Cleveland

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 9, 2016 at 6:24 PM EDT
Julian Castro
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

HUD Secretary Julian Castro was part of the get-out-the-vote effort among Hispanic voters on Cleveland’s west side this weekend. 

The Convencion Hispana draws thousands of northern Ohio Latinos every three years to talk about health, education, entrepreneurship, and, especially this year, immigration and politics. Julian Castro, who was among those considered for Hillary Clinton’s running mate, says Ohio remains important to Clinton’s White House hopes – and Latinos are important to Ohio.

“It’s an aspiring community, it’s a community that is pursuing the American dream, that is important to the Ohio economy and the nation’s economy, and I’m here just to encourage people to get out and vote, to be full participants in American democracy. That’s no more important than here in Ohio.” :18

"Tomorrow is the last day in Ohio to register to vote on Nov. 8th.  Early voting starts Wednesday. Both Clinton and Donald Trump continue to stump the state, with Clinton at Ohio State later today and Trump due in Cincinnati later this week.

Moreno calls Trump's ideas "bizarre"

Rita Moreno, the 84-year-old actress, singer, dancer and activist,  headlined the convention. Before she took the stage, she spoke to reporters about the galvanizing effect of Donald Trump’s candidacy. 

Rita Moreno
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Rita Moreno, a native of Puerto Rico, says Trump has angered and galvanized Hispanic voters

Moreno on Trump

“I have never seen such emotion and such rage in the Hispanic community because of Mr. Trump’s opinions and his bizarre notions of what makes a good American.”

Moreno questioned Trump’s mental health. But she said she’s supporting Clinton, not just voting against Trump, because of Clinton’s longtime commitment to children and minorities.

Moreno on Clinton

“This isn’t new with her. It’s not like she suddenly decided that black people are nice or that Hispanics are nice people and should be here. She’s been doing this forever.

Voter registration in Ohio ends at 9 tomorrow (Tuesday) night and early voting begins Wednesday.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze