Less Than a Week Before Voter Registation Begins, Candidates and Surrogates Stump Ohio

About four weeks remain between now and Election Day, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump prepare for their second debate. The activity is picking up in Ohio, as well. ideastream and WKSU political reporters Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze wrap up a week in Ohio election news.

This weekly political roundup by Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze is part of WKSU and ideastream’s election collaborative.