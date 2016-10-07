© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Less Than a Week Before Voter Registation Begins, Candidates and Surrogates Stump Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 7, 2016 at 5:56 AM EDT
photo of Giuliani and Loomis
NICK CASTELE
/
WCPN

About four weeks remain between now and Election Day, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump prepare for their second debate. The activity is picking up in Ohio, as well. ideastream and WKSU political reporters Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze wrap up a week in Ohio election news.

This weekly political roundup by Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze is part of WKSU and ideastream’s election collaborative.

