Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Senator Criticizes Trump for Not Releasing Tax Returns

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 6, 2016 at 5:41 PM EDT
A photo of Sherrod Brown.
WKSU

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator is joining the chorus of those calling on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to release his tax returns. 

Sen. Sherrod Brown says Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns could mean four things.

“He doesn’t make as much money as he wants people to say; he’s not as successful. Second, it tells you that he probably paid little or no taxes. Third, it tells you he probably gave very little to charity. That’s increasingly a belief of many people that have been watching this in both parties. And fourth, it says that he probably has invested and borrowed money from companies, people, governments, autocrats that he really doesn’t want us to know about.”

For his part, Trump says he won't release his returns because his taxes are undergoing an audit.

