Ohio Senator Criticizes Trump for Not Releasing Tax Returns

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator is joining the chorus of those calling on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Sen. Sherrod Brown says Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns could mean four things.

“He doesn’t make as much money as he wants people to say; he’s not as successful. Second, it tells you that he probably paid little or no taxes. Third, it tells you he probably gave very little to charity. That’s increasingly a belief of many people that have been watching this in both parties. And fourth, it says that he probably has invested and borrowed money from companies, people, governments, autocrats that he really doesn’t want us to know about.”

For his part, Trump says he won't release his returns because his taxes are undergoing an audit.