© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman Ahead by 17 Points in Ohio, According to the Latest Quinnipiac Poll

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 5, 2016 at 10:47 PM EDT
Ohio voting sticker
STATE OF OHIO

One of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the country is here in Ohio. But maybe not any more, with a new poll showing incumbent Republican Rob Portman with a commanding lead over Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland. 

The latest Quinnipiac swing state poll shows Portman leading Strickland 55% to 38% among likely Ohio voters. That 17-point gap has grown from last month, when Quinnipiac showed Portman leading by 11 points.

Nearly all Republicans say they prefer Portman, and while 8 in 10 Democrats back Strickland, 15 percent say they're not supporting their party's nominee. Portman leads with men and women, and he leads with independents by nearly 20 points.

Poll Director Peter Brown says it would take a collapse of historic proportions for Portman to lose to Strickland.

Portman has out-raised Strickland, and groups that support Portman have outspent Strickland four to one in advertising.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGov. Ted StricklandSen. Rob PortmanQuinnipiac pollOhio Senate race
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content