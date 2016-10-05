A Northeast Ohio Bridge is Closed After the Discovery That it Could Collapse

Drivers who use State Route 14 through Streetsboro are facing at least six months of detours following the discovery this week that a bridge could collapse.

Contractors working near the 31-year-old bridge across Lake Rockwell noticed that the pillars holding it up had corroded and were buckling. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the bridge Monday, and says 160-foot-long structure must be completely re-built.

The work will begin immediately. Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska is grateful a catastrophic collapse was avoided.

“Thankfully it was found and we took the steps necessary to ensure that no one was hurt, that it didn’t collapse. I thank God every day, you know, for the last couple days that nothing did happen and that somebody saw something and they said something.”

ODOT says the bridge passed a yearly inspection in April, and photos taken in July show no damage. Inspectors are trying to determine what happened to the pillars since then.