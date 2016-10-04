© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Ohio Secretary of State Responds to Bogus Christian Times Newspaper Article

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 4, 2016 at 9:33 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s top elections official is taking issue with a recent post on a conservative blog that claims there's a plan for massive election fraud in Ohio.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Christian Times Newspaper claimed tens of thousands of fraudulent votes for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were being housed in a Franklin County warehouse as part of an effort to rig the election.

Husted says that’s false and intentionally misleading. He says the photo was a doctored version of a photo used in a story last year about election results in the United Kingdom.

Doctored photo
Credit Christian Times Newspaper
/
Christian Times Newspaper
The doctored photo published by the Christian Times Newspaper

Husted says, as a Christian himself, he takes offense to reading such unbelievable lies from a publication alleging Christian ties. And he says no one from the newspaper bothered to call his office, or the Franklin County Board of Elections, to verify any information. He ends his statement with two words – “enough already.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon Hustedchristian timesvotingelection 2016
Jo Ingles
