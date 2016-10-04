Ohio Secretary of State Responds to Bogus Christian Times Newspaper Article

Ohio’s top elections official is taking issue with a recent post on a conservative blog that claims there's a plan for massive election fraud in Ohio.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Christian Times Newspaper claimed tens of thousands of fraudulent votes for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were being housed in a Franklin County warehouse as part of an effort to rig the election.

Husted says that’s false and intentionally misleading. He says the photo was a doctored version of a photo used in a story last year about election results in the United Kingdom.

Credit Christian Times Newspaper / Christian Times Newspaper The doctored photo published by the Christian Times Newspaper

Husted says, as a Christian himself, he takes offense to reading such unbelievable lies from a publication alleging Christian ties. And he says no one from the newspaper bothered to call his office, or the Franklin County Board of Elections, to verify any information. He ends his statement with two words – “enough already.”