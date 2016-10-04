© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
NPR Fact Checks the Vice-Presidential Debate

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published October 4, 2016 at 7:00 PM EDT
It's the only meeting between the two major-party vice-presidential candidates.  Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence face off at Longwood University in Virginia, Tuesday, October 4th, beginning at 9pm.   How can  you be certain what they're saying is accurate?   NPR will have a team of journalists that's fact-checking the debate in real time.

Portions of the debate with added analysis  are highlighted below, followed by context and fact-checking from NPR reporters and editors.

Live Updates begin at 9pm.  You can listen along at 89.7 WKSU, at www.wksu.org or on our mobile app.

Note:  This page will update automatically as the debate proceeds.

