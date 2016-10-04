Giuliani Visits Cleveland Police to Embrace The Trump Endorsement

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani visited a Cleveland police union hall today to accept the group’s endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

In a news conference afterward, Giuliani criticized the Justice Department’s police-reform consent decrees in such cities as Baltimore and Cleveland. He accused President Obama and Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch of bias against police.

“I would say that they are so biased and they are so prejudiced, and they have made such incendiary statements about the police, that they should have recused themselves from those cases and handed them over to independent prosecutors.”

The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association voted last Friday to endorse Donald Trump. That decision was met with criticism from the president of the city’s black police officers’ association.