Government & Politics

Ohio Announces Plan to Resume Executions

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 3, 2016 at 4:44 PM EDT
Photo of lethal injection table
KEN PIORKOWSKI
/
FLICKR

After a three-year hiatus, the state of Ohio plans to start resuming executions in January. The state will try a new lethal injection method after being unable to find the drug it had wanted to use.

Attorney General spokesman Dan Tierney says the announcement came in a routine federal court hearing about the ongoing litigation over Ohio’s death penalty.

“Our office stated that we are prepared to file a notice of protocol change on behalf of Ohio DRC.”

State prison officials plan to use a three drug mixture which includes the drug midazolam. That drug was used two years ago in the state’s last execution, in which inmate Dennis McGuire appeared to be gasping and struggling for air. The Ohio Public Defenders Office says it plans to fight the change. Twenty eight execution dates stretching all the way to 2020 have been on hold while the state tried to buy execution drugs find pharmacies that would make them.

Government & PoliticsDeath PenaltyOhio Attorney General
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
