Hillary Clinton’s first campaign visit to Ohio in about a month included a stop in Akron last night, where she celebrated this weekend’s endorsement by favorite-son LeBron James. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports Clinton also lambasted Donald Trump on business and tax practices she says give lie to his campaign rhetoric.

About 2,600 people gathered in the theater of Goodyear’s old headquarters, almost simultaneously applauding and growing quiet, when Clinton talked about the leaked documents that suggest Donald Trump avoided paying federal income taxes for nearly 20 years.

“And you stop and ask yourself: This is the same person who’s been going around really just dumping on America? He says our military’s a disaster. Well, he could not be more wrong, but thank goodness the rest of us pay to support our men and women in uniform who have done so much for us.”

Voter registration ends Oct. 11, and early voting in Ohio begins Oct. 12

Clinton also criticized Trump’s tax policy, which would cut more taxes for the wealthy.

Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU / WKSU Clinton drew about 2,600 to a rally in Akron, about a week before early voting begins in Ohio.

Her visit came the same day a new Quinnipiac Poll showed Trump with a 5-point lead in Ohio. Trump supporters outside Goodyear said they’re untroubled by the allegations against him because it shows he knows how to navigate a complex tax system.

Clinton acknowledged Trump's condemnation of trade deals and promise of economic growth has found a receptive audience here. She asked the audience to “stage an intervention.”

In Akron, Clinton Tackles Trump on Tax Practices and Policy Clinton on changing minds Listen • 0:21

“You gotta sit them down and point out how everything he says he wants to do is absolutely opposite of what he has done, and how everything he has proposed will help people like him and his family but not the vast majority of families in Ohio.”

Bill Clinton is beginning a two-day bus tour through eastern Ohio and into Stark County today.