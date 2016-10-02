© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
LeBron James Endorses Clinton As The Champion for Children

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 2, 2016 at 10:05 PM EDT
NBA superstar LeBron James is endorsing Hillary Clinton for president on the eve of her visit to his hometown of Akron. 

James announced his endorsement in an op-ed that ran in the Akron Beacon Journal and Business Insider

"Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty. And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear."

In it, the Cavs star recounts his own childhood in innercity Akron, saying a lot of people continue to “want to tell kids who grew up like me and look like me that they just don’t have anything to look forward to.”

He touts his foundation and other efforts to help kids escape poverty and says opportunity should not be “limited to those lucky enough to be blessed with athletic talent.”

James maintains Clinton’s history of working with children and efforts to improve education and healthcare makes her the only candidate who understands the struggles of kids born in poverty. “When I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear.”

James says Clinton will build on the legacy of President Obama, whom he backed in 2008 and 2012. Clinton will be speaking tonight at the Goodyear Theater on Akron’s east end. 

M.L. Schultze
