© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cleveland Black Officers' Association Opposes Union Endorsement of Trump

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 2, 2016 at 10:10 PM EDT
photo of Cleveland police
WKSU

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association has voted to endorse Republican Donald Trump for president, over Democrat Hillary Clinton and several third-party candidates.

Lynn Hampton is president of the Black Shield Police Association for black officers. He says about 250 of his members are also members of the larger CPPA. And he says the endorsement of Trump is not going to make things easy while Cleveland police are trying to rebuild relationships with the community.

“I think it's going to set a bad taste off as far as the community and our community leaders. And it kind of buys into [and] gives fuel to the activists who believe the makeup of our department is not in the best interest of the African-American community.”

Hampton adds that officers should have been given the option to vote for the union to abstain from an endorsement in the presidential race.

“That's why I think some people didn't turn out, because there wasn't a choice to not endorse anyone on the ticket. I think if you had had on the ballot box ‘no endorsement at all,’ I think you would have had more people come out.”

The move comes as Steve Loomis, president of the union, has been appearing at several Trump events in recent weeks. He did not return calls for comment over the weekend.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Steve LoomisLynn HamptonBlack ShieldCleveland Police Patrolmen's Assocation
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content