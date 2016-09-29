This Week in Ohio Politics: Two Republicans and a Democrat, and Very Different Views of the Future

In less than two weeks, Ohio begins early voting. So once again, the candidates and their top surrogates are criss-crossing the battleground state. Next week, Hillary Clinton is in Ohio, and this past week, Bill Clinton and Mike Pence made their pitches here. WKSU and Ideastream political reporters M.L. Schultze and Nick Castele talk about the attempts to motivate voters.

Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze's weekly political roundup is part of WKSU and ideastream’s election collaborative.