Government & Politics
This Week in Ohio Politics: Two Republicans and a Democrat, and Very Different Views of the Future

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published September 29, 2016 at 8:25 PM EDT
Bill Clinton in Cleveland
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

In less than two weeks, Ohio begins early voting. So once again, the candidates and their top surrogates are criss-crossing the battleground state. Next week, Hillary Clinton is in Ohio, and this past week, Bill Clinton and Mike Pence made their pitches here. WKSU and Ideastream political reporters M.L. Schultze and Nick Castele talk about the attempts to motivate voters.

Nick Castele and M.L. Schultze's weekly political roundup is part of WKSU and ideastream’s election collaborative.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Bill ClintonMike PenceJohn Kasich
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
