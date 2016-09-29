© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sherrod Brown Calls the Water Bill a Good First Step

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published September 29, 2016 at 9:13 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  The deal to head off a government shutdown this weekend includes hundreds of millions of dollars for the Great Lakes and drinking water systems. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says it’s a good step, but broader investment is needed. 

 

Senate Democrats had threatened to block a short-term spending measure that takes effect Saturday unless House Republicans included money to address the Flint drinking water crisis.

The compromise includes $170 million for Flint and $300 million a year for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Brown says investments in infrastructure should be a given.

“It’s what built the most prosperous country in the history of the world, from the 40s, after the war into the 1980s, when state government and federal government believed in investing in public works, infrastructure:  water, sewer, airports, community college highways, bridges. We don’t do that the way we did and we’re a poorer country as a result.” 

Republican Rep. Bob Gibbs, whose district includes much of Stark and Tuscarawas County, chaired the committee that came up with the bipartisan water bill. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
