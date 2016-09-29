© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio's Secretary of State Wants State Elections Systems Protected From Potential Federal Takeover

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 29, 2016 at 10:18 PM EDT
Ohio’s Secretary of State is pushing Congress to pass a law that limits the federal government’s role in elections.

Secretary of State Jon Husted fears the Department of Homeland Security might somehow declare states' elections systems critical infrastructure and put them under federal control. So he wants a federal law to prevent that possibility from ever happening.

“All I’m asking them to do is clarify it in the law. If nobody wants it, then we should clearly say they can’t do it in law.”

Husted notes the feds have backed off the suggestion of taking over elections systems in recent days, but he’s not comfortable with the ambiguity in the current law.

