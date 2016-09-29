Cleveland's Rank-and-File Police Union is Split Over Whether to Endorse

The 1,400 members of the Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association are due to cast ballots tomorrow as the union prepares to make an endorsement in the U.S. presidential race. But not all of the membership is on board with backing a candidate. Lynn Hampton, who heads a local association of African-American officers called Black Shield, doesn't think it's appropriate.

"Being that the election is so controversial, and some of the things that one of the candidates is spewing out are so divisive, it's better that we leave it to individuals to make their particular choice and not endorse as an organization."

Hampton was referencing Republican Donald Trump's law and order policies, like allowing officers to stop-and-frisk individuals on the street who they think are suspicious. Hampton says such programs unfairly target African Americans. Patrolman's Association president Steve Loomis has been visible at recent Trump events, and Hampton is concerned the membership will follow his lead. In a written statement, Loomis says the Police Union endorsement will be announced soon after the voting ends Friday at midnight.