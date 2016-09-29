© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cleveland's Rank-and-File Police Union is Split Over Whether to Endorse

WKSU | By David C. Barnett
Published September 29, 2016 at 9:20 PM EDT
Steve Loomis
M.L. SCHUTLZE
/
WKSU

  The 1,400 members of the Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association are due to cast ballots tomorrow as the union prepares to make an endorsement in the U.S. presidential race. But not all of the membership is on board with backing a candidate. Lynn Hampton, who heads a local association of African-American officers called Black Shield, doesn't think it's appropriate.

"Being that the election is so controversial, and some of the things that one of the candidates is spewing out are so divisive, it's better that we leave it to individuals to make their particular choice and not endorse as an organization."

Hampton was referencing Republican Donald Trump's law and order policies, like allowing officers to stop-and-frisk individuals on the street who they think are suspicious.  Hampton says such programs unfairly target African Americans.  Patrolman's Association president Steve Loomis has been visible at recent Trump events, and Hampton is concerned the membership will follow his lead.  In a written statement, Loomis says the Police Union endorsement will be announced soon after the voting ends Friday at midnight.

