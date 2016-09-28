© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Summit OVI Checkpoints Get New Funding

Published September 28, 2016 at 7:59 PM EDT
summit_county_sheriff_sobriety_stop.jpg
SUMMIT COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
/
FACEBOOK.COM
Summit County OVI Task Force Checkpoint

Checkpoints for driving under the influnce will continue in Summit County.  A $465,000 federal grant to pay for that, and more, is on its way. 

Summit County sSheriff’s spokesman Bill Holland says the money will help fund road-side screening and cruiser patrols for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs—especially by paying for the overtime.

"Stay Alive" information
Credit Summit County Sheriff's Department / Facebook.com
/
Facebook.com
Display table at Blossom event

But that’s only part of what it will cover.

"Another part is the selective traffic enforcement program, which focuses on speed. Again, this is an overtime activity. And then we have our ‘Safe Communities’ portion.  We go out and speak at events— the County Fair, Blossom Music Center — ... and promote the click-it- or-ticket campaigns, the drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over."

The federal funds are distributed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

