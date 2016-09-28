Summit OVI Checkpoints Get New Funding

Checkpoints for driving under the influnce will continue in Summit County. A $465,000 federal grant to pay for that, and more, is on its way.

Summit County sSheriff’s spokesman Bill Holland says the money will help fund road-side screening and cruiser patrols for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs—especially by paying for the overtime.

Credit Summit County Sheriff's Department / Facebook.com / Facebook.com Display table at Blossom event

But that’s only part of what it will cover.

"Another part is the selective traffic enforcement program, which focuses on speed. Again, this is an overtime activity. And then we have our ‘Safe Communities’ portion. We go out and speak at events— the County Fair, Blossom Music Center — ... and promote the click-it- or-ticket campaigns, the drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over."

The federal funds are distributed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.