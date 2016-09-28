Ohio Secretary of State Says He is Not Worried About Hacking Attempts on Voting Machines

Ohio’s top elections official says he’s not concerned that hackers might be able to break into machines and manipulate the upcoming election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted is telling CNN he’s not worried about the integrity of the voting machines themselves.

“The voting machines are not connected to the internet. The tallying process is not connected to the internet. A hack attempt cannot affect the outcome of a vote.”

Husted says a hack attempt could be disruptive and affect voter registration databases.

Yet, he says, even if that did happen, the state and counties keep separate records so there would be correct information backed up to address any problem.