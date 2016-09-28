© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio Secretary of State Says He is Not Worried About Hacking Attempts on Voting Machines

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 28, 2016 at 7:48 PM EDT
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s top elections official says he’s not concerned that hackers might be able to break into machines and manipulate the upcoming election. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted is telling CNN he’s not worried about the integrity of the voting machines themselves.

“The voting machines are not connected to the internet. The tallying process is not connected to the internet. A hack attempt cannot affect the outcome of a vote.”

Husted says a hack attempt could be disruptive and affect voter registration databases.

Yet, he says, even if that did happen, the state and counties keep separate records so there would be correct information backed up to address any problem.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon HustedCNNvotingelection 2016hacks
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
