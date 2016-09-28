2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Ohio Secretary of State Says He is Not Worried About Hacking Attempts on Voting Machines
Ohio’s top elections official says he’s not concerned that hackers might be able to break into machines and manipulate the upcoming election.
Secretary of State Jon Husted is telling CNN he’s not worried about the integrity of the voting machines themselves.
“The voting machines are not connected to the internet. The tallying process is not connected to the internet. A hack attempt cannot affect the outcome of a vote.”
Husted says a hack attempt could be disruptive and affect voter registration databases.
Yet, he says, even if that did happen, the state and counties keep separate records so there would be correct information backed up to address any problem.