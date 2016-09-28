Kasich Parts With Trump On Global Security Issues

Although he’s no longer in the presidential race, Gov. John Kasich is still delivering his message to a national audience -- and sometimes that message varies from his party's presidential nominee. Kasich now has strong words for any leaders who suggest cutting foreign aid.

Kasich told the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition in Columbus that the best way to promote the freedoms America enjoys is to continue spreading international aid.

Kasich called for bipartisanship on these types of issues, referencing his recent meeting at the White House on trade.

“When we talk about bipartisanship, it all sounds great on the screen. But we have to move beyond the screen;we gotta move into the Congress of the United States to get these people to realize they’re Americans before they’re Republicans and Democrats.”

Kasich also criticized anyone who doesn’t take NATO seriously – seemingly a jab at Donald Trump, who has been shaky on whether he'd support of the military alliance if he were elected.