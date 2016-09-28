© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Democrats Want Lawmakers Called Back to the Statehouse to Deal With Ohio's Heroin Crisis

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 28, 2016 at 7:53 PM EDT
photo of Democrats at the Ohio Congress
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say the opioid -abuse crisis is so bad that all state lawmakers should be called together at the Statehouse to deal with it. 

Columbus police report they’ve responded to 35 suspected heroin overdoses in 24 hours. In 27 of those cases, paramedics were able to administer a drug that prevents some deadly overdoses.

Democratic Rep. Greta Johnson of Akron says the entire General Assembly should be called back into session now to come up with a strategic plan to help communities and money to fund it.

“This is all people are talking about. It’s the No. 1 issue on their minds.”

The full Legislature isn’t scheduled to come back into session until after the November election.

Senate President Keith Faber says legislation to deal with the opioid problem in Ohio is in the works but there is controversy over some details.

In a written statement, Gov. John Kasich’s office says he is working with local communities and lawmakers and has taken several actions to deal with prevention and treatment.

Jo Ingles
