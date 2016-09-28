Democratic Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Prevent Bullying Outside of Schools

A top Democratic lawmaker says some kids are having trouble in school because of a problem happening inside and outside of classrooms – and he says the state can help address it.

A bill in the Ohio Senate would create a $4 million pot over the course of two years for schools looking to prevent bullying.

Schools that have ideas on stemming the harassment can apply for grants.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, a Democrat from the Youngstown area, wants people to understand that bullying is not something that takes place just during school hours.

“They wake up, they turn on their phone all these messages are on there; then they go to school and it happens all day; then they go home and turn their computer on and there’s more stuff on there and I think we need to be aware that it’s not just a problem within the walls of the school,” Schiavoni said.

The bill will likely have a hard time passing the Republican-controlled Senate before lawmakers end session in December.