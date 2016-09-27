© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio Lawmaker says "Infrequent" Voters Should Have Vote Restored

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 27, 2016 at 8:25 PM EDT
A state lawmaker says a newly issued court ruling will mean 1.2 million voters will be added back onto Ohio's voter rolls.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted improperly removed voters from the rolls. Husted said he was removing dead voters, those who hadn’t voted often enough or those who had moved. Democratic Representative Kathleen Clyde says some of those will be restored now due to this recent court ruling.

“The 1.2 million are the infrequent voters that were purged and the voters that likely moved within the State of Ohio.”

The U.S. District Court will develop a remedy soon to tell the state how to reinstate voters who it says were improperly removed.

Government & Politicselection 2016voting purgevoter registration
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
