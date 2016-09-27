Ohio Lawmaker says "Infrequent" Voters Should Have Vote Restored

A state lawmaker says a newly issued court ruling will mean 1.2 million voters will be added back onto Ohio's voter rolls.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted improperly removed voters from the rolls. Husted said he was removing dead voters, those who hadn’t voted often enough or those who had moved. Democratic Representative Kathleen Clyde says some of those will be restored now due to this recent court ruling.

“The 1.2 million are the infrequent voters that were purged and the voters that likely moved within the State of Ohio.”

The U.S. District Court will develop a remedy soon to tell the state how to reinstate voters who it says were improperly removed.