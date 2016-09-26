Quarter Million Ohio Absentee Ballots have been Submitted So Far

Ohio voters have returned more than a quarter million absentee ballot application requests for this fall's election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says, as of this past Saturday, over 800,000 absentee ballot applications have been received by county boards of elections statewide. Most of those ballots won’t be mailed out until October 12th, the day after voter registration closes. But more than 13,000 are on their way to military and overseas voters because their early vote period starts earlier under state law. Ohioans are being urged to check their voting status at myohiovote.com to make sure they are properly registered. And if they want an absentee ballot mailed to them, they can request that online at the same website at the same time.