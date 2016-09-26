© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Quarter Million Ohio Absentee Ballots have been Submitted So Far

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 26, 2016 at 5:08 PM EDT
Photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio voters have returned more than a quarter million absentee ballot application requests for this fall's election. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted says, as of this past Saturday, over 800,000 absentee ballot applications have been received by county boards of elections statewide.  Most of those ballots won’t be mailed out until October 12th, the day after voter registration closes. But more than 13,000 are on their way to military and overseas voters because their early vote period starts earlier under state law. Ohioans are being urged to check their voting status at myohiovote.com to make sure they are properly registered. And if they want an absentee ballot mailed to them, they can request that online at the same website at the same time.

Tags

Government & Politicsabsentee ballotsJon Hustedelection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content