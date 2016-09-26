© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Tackles Legality of Online Fantasy Sports Gambling

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 26, 2016 at 10:35 PM EDT
fanduel.JPG
FANDUEL

It’s hard to miss commercials from popular fantasy sports sites like Draft Kings and Fan Duel which earn millions of dollars during the baseball and football season.

But a state lawmaker says he wants to make it clear that a lot of what they’re doing is illegal in Ohio. 

Republican Senator Bill Coley of the Cincinnati area says daily fantasy sports sites are essentially gambling pools for profit which are already outlawed in Ohio.

bill_coley_daily_fantasy_sports_bill_-_liam_niemeyer_fix.jpg
Credit LIAM NIEMEYER / OPR
/
OPR
Sen. Bill Coley questions the legality of online fantasy sports gambling.

Coley has a bill requiring that 100 percent of the money paid into these games must be sent back out to the winners.

But Marc La Vorgna, spokesperson for Fan Duel and Draft Kings, says Coley’s bill would outlaw a big chunk of what they do.

“Other states have recently addressed this issue and have done so in a very clear and effective manner that puts some basic consumer protections around fantasy sports but made it clear that the games are legal.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s office has said in a memo that the laws on pools for profits are unclear when it comes to daily fantasy sports.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
