Lawmakers Make New Rules for Medical Marijuana from Other States

It could take more than a year before Ohio doctors could recommend marijuana for patients under Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

But what would happen if someone in Ohio has obtained medical marijuana legally in another state and uses it here?

Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on the first bill to make changes in Ohio's medical marijuana program.

Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler is sponsoring a bill that would set rules for which states would be approved for reciprocity agreements.

Credit JO INGLES / OPR / OPR Rep. Kyle Koehler testifying before an Ohio House Committee.

In other words, if someone gets caught with medical marijuana in Ohio that was obtained legally in another state, that person would be free from prosecution for using that product in the Buckeye State.

But two of the key parts of the bill say if the other state allows marijuana to be smoked or grown at home, that state wouldn’t be eligible for a reciprocity agreement with Ohio.

The bottom line, under this bill, is states that are part of the agreement must have eligibility requirements that are substantially comparable to Ohio’s, which took effect three weeks ago.