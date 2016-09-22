Donald Trump Reaches Out to African-American Pastors in Cleveland Heights Speech

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made a stop in Cleveland Heights on the east side Wednesday, attending a conference of mostly African American pastors at the church of his supporter Darrell Scott.

Although it was billed as a gathering on Midwest Values and Vision, all of the talk was by or about Donald Trump.

Donald Trump said his prayer is for an America of “unity, togetherness, peace and love.” He also promised to bring back companies and jobs that have gone overseas.

“And it’s not even going to be hard,” he said.

He acknowledged that the African-American community has suffered discrimination, saying many wrongs must still be made right. He accused Democrats of failing to help inner cities.

“Can’t get any worse; perhaps they can but not much. And I will fix it. What do you have to lose? I will fix it,” Trump said.

Outside the Cleveland Heights church, the city’s mayor Cheryl Stephens, a black Democrat, said life is better. She now owns a house where deed restrictions once would have kept her and others out.

“African Americans, Jewish Americans, Irish-Americans and many others could not rent here, could not buy here. They didn’t want us to go in the store and purchase anything. I stand as an example of how far we’ve come,” Stephens said.

Stephens called on Trump to apologize for leading what she called a racist birther movement against President Obama.