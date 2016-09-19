© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Will Need 35,000 Poll Workers for the 2016 Election

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 19, 2016 at 4:48 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An effort to recruit poll workers is underway throughout the state.

Secretary of State Jon Husted is facing down big numbers in this election.

“We need over 35,000 poll workers at nearly 9,000 precinct locations across Ohio.”

Husted says he has no doubt they will get to that number, but he says it’s important to get people who can deal with technology, are properly trained and possess good attitudes. He thinks it’s possible to get all of the poll workers needed, along with some alternates, by working with businesses who encourage their employees to participate.

