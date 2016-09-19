© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

National GOP Head Calls on Kasich to Get Behind Trump

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 19, 2016 at 1:41 PM EDT
photo of Reince Preibus
FACE THE NATION/CBS

Gov. John Kasich’s presidential campaign adviser and the chair of the Ohio Republican Party are angrily reacting to comments made by the head of the Republican National Committee yesterday.

 

 

    

On CBS’ Face the Nation, RNC chair Reince Preibus said former presidential candidates who might want to run again should get on board with Donald Trump as the nominee – including John Kasich.

 

“If they’re thinking they’re going to run again someday, you know, I think that we’re going to evaluate the process of the nomination process, and I don’t think it’s going to be that easy for them.”

 

Reaction was quick. Referencing Preibus’ Wisconsin roots, Kasich strategist John Weaver said in a statement that Kasich wouldn’t be – quote – “bullied by a Kenosha political operative that is unable to stand up for core principles and beliefs”. And Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges tweeted out that – “This is not what we are all about as a party.”

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
