National GOP Head Calls on Kasich to Get Behind Trump

Gov. John Kasich’s presidential campaign adviser and the chair of the Ohio Republican Party are angrily reacting to comments made by the head of the Republican National Committee yesterday.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, RNC chair Reince Preibus said former presidential candidates who might want to run again should get on board with Donald Trump as the nominee – including John Kasich.

“If they’re thinking they’re going to run again someday, you know, I think that we’re going to evaluate the process of the nomination process, and I don’t think it’s going to be that easy for them.”

Reaction was quick. Referencing Preibus’ Wisconsin roots, Kasich strategist John Weaver said in a statement that Kasich wouldn’t be – quote – “bullied by a Kenosha political operative that is unable to stand up for core principles and beliefs”. And Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges tweeted out that – “This is not what we are all about as a party.”