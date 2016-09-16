© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Gov. John Kasich Supports the TPP, Saying Trade is a Boon to Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 16, 2016 at 9:05 PM EDT
John Kasich
MEET THE PRESS

Gov. John Kasich was talking trade in Washington D.C. earlier today -- and he broke from two of his party's nominees with his position. 

Kasich, a supporter of the Trans Pacific Partnership or TPP, was in the nation’s capital, to support the proposed trade deal.

“You shut down trade, you will get products that cost more and don’t have quality,” he said.

"Blaming somebody’s loss of a job on somebody from Mexico ... that's a simple way to scapegoat."

Kasich was invited to the White House to speakon the TPP, which puts him at odds both with his party's nominee Donald Trump -- who Kasich has not endorsed -- and with Sen. Rob Portman, who Kasich has campaigned for as he seeks re-election.

Kasich said educational opportunities at all levels are the way to keep the nation’s workforce strong. And he said it’s time to quit blaming others for the lack of jobs in this nation.

“Blaming somebody’s loss of a job on somebody from Mexico who came in to take your job – that’s a simple way to scapegoat.”

Kasich’s appearance on Capitol Hill was overshadowed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s admission that he now believes President Obama was born in the U.S. after many years of questioning his citizenship. He did not apologize to Obama and falsely claimed Hillary Clinton started the issue.

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichDonald TrumpSen. Rob PortmanTPPtrans pacific partnership
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
